Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Receives $72.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

PCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE PCOR opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $447,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,829.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $447,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,829.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $1,691,038.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,830,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,914 shares of company stock worth $10,109,302 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

