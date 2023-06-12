Prom Price Tops $3.74 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $68.33 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00014519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015419 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,797.39 or 1.00030068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.77104701 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,388,905.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

