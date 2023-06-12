ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $23.28

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $21.92. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 4,473,980 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

