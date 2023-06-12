ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from ProVen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ProVen VCT Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PVN traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 63.25 ($0.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.63. ProVen VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 57.50 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 73 ($0.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £158.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,050.00 and a beta of 0.02.

About ProVen VCT

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth stage investment,expansion and management buyouts. The fund invests in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

