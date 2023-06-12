ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from ProVen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ProVen VCT Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of PVN traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 63.25 ($0.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.63. ProVen VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 57.50 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 73 ($0.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £158.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,050.00 and a beta of 0.02.
About ProVen VCT
Recommended Stories
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for ProVen VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProVen VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.