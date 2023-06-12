Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires New Shares in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in JOYY by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in JOYY by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,588,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 484,789 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in JOYY by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,097,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,534,000 after purchasing an additional 83,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd raised its position in JOYY by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 993,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 327,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA lowered their price objective on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

JOYY stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 355,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,948. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.57. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. JOYY’s payout ratio is 137.16%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

