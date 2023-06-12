Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys New Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GoPro by 352.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoPro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $34,129.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 407,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,374.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoPro Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $6.91.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. Equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoPro

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.