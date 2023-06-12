Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,447 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sotera Health by 3,594.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sotera Health by 75.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,764,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 1,914.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 495,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 470,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 153,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.70 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

