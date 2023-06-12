Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 92,962 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 109,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,774.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

