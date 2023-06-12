Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $163,000 Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,956 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ADT were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ADT in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup dropped their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In related news, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,443,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,681.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ADT news, CMO Delu Jackson acquired 8,650 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $49,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi acquired 100,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,443,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,681.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 180,650 shares of company stock worth $987,364. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,915. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

