Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vipshop by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 128.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Vipshop Stock Down 1.1 %

About Vipshop

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,643. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $17.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.47.

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.