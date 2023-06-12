Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $214,000 in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RXO. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,372,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Price Performance

RXO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.73. 322,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,415. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.