Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $115,000 Investment in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBC. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MBC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.98. 913,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,872. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

