Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $26,000 Investment in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TDCX by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 958,863 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,910,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TDCX by 106.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 901,605 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of TDCX by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,306,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 429,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TDCX by 82.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 420,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of TDCX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.91. 30,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,101. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.07. TDCX Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

