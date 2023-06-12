Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 10,530 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Xperi were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPER traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $11.95. 114,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

