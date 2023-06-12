Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,403 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NNI traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.31. 16,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 55.87 and a current ratio of 55.87. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $101.03. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.44.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $331.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

