Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 216 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NewMarket by 501.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 35,365 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NewMarket stock traded up $3.34 on Monday, hitting $404.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $280.28 and a twelve month high of $409.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.16 and a 200-day moving average of $353.39.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

