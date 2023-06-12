Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $189,000 Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,019,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Trading Up 1.8 %

FINV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. 512,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,153. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $444.21 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. It developed technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading

