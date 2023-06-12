Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $33,000 Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 7,156,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,025,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 46,507 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 123.1% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,560,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 481,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

