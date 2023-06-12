Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $5,026,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.52. 116,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Insider Activity

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,571,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 15,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 12,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 39,004 shares of company stock worth $660,667. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.