QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives GBX 458 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 458 ($5.69).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QQ. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 454 ($5.64) to GBX 457 ($5.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.72) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.59) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

LON QQ opened at GBX 368 ($4.57) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 362.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 350.80. The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,415.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.20 ($4.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

About QinetiQ Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,076.92%.

(Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.