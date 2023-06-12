Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,732 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.26. 1,544,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $83.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

