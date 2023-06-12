Qtron Investments LLC Buys New Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,452 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $24,102,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,418 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $3.05 on Monday, hitting $101.94. 909,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,706. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.53. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

