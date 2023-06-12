Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,221 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DVA. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.91. 246,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,092. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $103.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

