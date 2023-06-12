Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.85. 353,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,263. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.