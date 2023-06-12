Qtron Investments LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nordson by 70.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Nordson by 249.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 365,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after acquiring an additional 260,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.10. 66,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.83. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

