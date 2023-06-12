Qtron Investments LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,227 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,877 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $992,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 549.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,983,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,651 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.22. 1,046,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,825. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,852 shares of company stock worth $1,310,682. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

