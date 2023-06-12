Qtron Investments LLC Invests $288,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.62.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.59. The stock had a trading volume of 527,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,277. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

