Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American National Bank boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.47. 791,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,813. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

