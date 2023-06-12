Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,633. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $87.16.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

