Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,297,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,118,000 after buying an additional 2,347,834 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at about $129,622,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,730,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 432.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,578,000 after buying an additional 1,215,164 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,994. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.86. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

