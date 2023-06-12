Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

MPW traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,242,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,284,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

