Qtron Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

