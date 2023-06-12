Qtron Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WU shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Western Union Trading Down 1.0 %

WU stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.68. 2,838,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

