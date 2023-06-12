Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 20,788.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

SBAC traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $225.94. 322,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.56. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $218.61 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.