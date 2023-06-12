Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.05) to GBX 3,000 ($37.29) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

Shell Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,827. The company has a market cap of $201.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

