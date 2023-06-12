Qtron Investments LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CMS Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.22. 765,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.30. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.