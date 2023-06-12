Qtron Investments LLC Sells 5,116 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

WFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

NYSE WFG traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $76.83. 95,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.97. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

