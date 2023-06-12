Qtron Investments LLC Sells 84 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,354,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NOC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $453.09. 543,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,607. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.03 and a 200-day moving average of $474.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

