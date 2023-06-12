Qtron Investments LLC Takes $246,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM traded down $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.65. 536,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,075. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.51 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -163.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -438.71%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

