Qtron Investments LLC Takes $256,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in General Motors by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,986,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,967,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

