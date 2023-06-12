Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,610.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after buying an additional 935,593 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after purchasing an additional 447,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2,915.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Qorvo stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.25. 299,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,956. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

