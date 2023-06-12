Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,094 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in trivago in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRVG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

trivago Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.21. 345,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,288. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts expect that trivago will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

trivago Company Profile

(Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

