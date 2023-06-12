Qtron Investments LLC Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:F traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,269,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,311,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.