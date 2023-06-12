Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,372 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $752.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $775.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $758.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

