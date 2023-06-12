Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 17,739 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 270.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,739 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,929,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,452. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

