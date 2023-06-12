Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 3,265 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. StockNews.com raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Insider Activity

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.40. 4,774,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,801,997. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

