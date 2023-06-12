Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 353.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Natixis boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.1 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.60. 216,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,708. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

