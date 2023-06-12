Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 27,199 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 158.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,199 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JHG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,906. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

