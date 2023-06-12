Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 587 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $484.31. 146,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $463.73 and its 200-day moving average is $451.75. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $486.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

