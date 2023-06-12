Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,702. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Stories

